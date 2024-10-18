Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $136.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Shares of TTD opened at $117.63 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $118.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 294.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

