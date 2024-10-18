StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MMLP opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 million, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 2.12. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

