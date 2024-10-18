StockNews.com Downgrades Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GPI. Stephens started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.80.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $365.37 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $228.84 and a 1 year high of $393.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,296,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 52.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile



Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

