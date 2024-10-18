StockNews.com Upgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

AAOI opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

