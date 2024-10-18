Stonegate Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after buying an additional 1,000,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,633,000 after acquiring an additional 219,894 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.03. 3,407,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,536,637. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.