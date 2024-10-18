Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after buying an additional 379,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,035,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.88. 30,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $268.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

