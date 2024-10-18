Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MMC traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $225.88. 333,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,847. The company has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $232.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.19 and a 200-day moving average of $214.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

