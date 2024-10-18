Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.92. 137,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,340. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $384.66. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

