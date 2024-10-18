Strategic Advocates LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.9% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 216.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Netflix by 103.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Netflix by 18.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.68.

NFLX traded up $72.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $760.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,905,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $693.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.26 and a twelve month high of $763.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

