Strategic Advocates LLC Has $13.43 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Advocates LLC owned 1.48% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,394.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

VIOG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.41 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average is $113.48.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

