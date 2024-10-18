Strategic Advocates LLC Purchases 2,809 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. AppLovin comprises 0.6% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in AppLovin by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 87.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in AppLovin by 24.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 96,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in AppLovin by 251.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after buying an additional 103,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.01.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at $640,067,216.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.80. 955,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,803. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

