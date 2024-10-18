Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.0499 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $21,379.23 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.47 or 0.03873952 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00040583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.