Strid Group LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strid Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

