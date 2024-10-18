Strid Group LLC Sells 382 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strid Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 170,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 65,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

