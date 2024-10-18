Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,896 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $58,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

