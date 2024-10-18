Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

