Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,620 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $72,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.06.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $232.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.38 and a 200 day moving average of $188.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

