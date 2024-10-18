Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.