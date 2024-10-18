Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $348.33 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $349.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.41. The company has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

