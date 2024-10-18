Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $24,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,088.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $130.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 161.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.16.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

