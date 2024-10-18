Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,890 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 173,975 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,301,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,162,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $345.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.15 and a 200 day moving average of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.68. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.