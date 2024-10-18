Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,206,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,210,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,985,000 after acquiring an additional 448,922 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $18,051,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,753,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,983,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Summit Materials Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SUM stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

