Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) versus American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Critical Contrast

American Battery Technology and Summit Materials are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and Summit Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -61.72% -46.74% Summit Materials 8.06% 7.00% 3.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Summit Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summit Materials 0 4 9 0 2.69

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Battery Technology and Summit Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Battery Technology presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 482.52%. Summit Materials has a consensus target price of $47.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Given American Battery Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Battery Technology and Summit Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $343,500.00 175.71 -$52.50 million ($0.97) -1.06 Summit Materials $2.62 billion 2.80 $289.63 million $2.14 19.51

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Summit Materials beats American Battery Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminals. The company serves the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit Materials, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

