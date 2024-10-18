Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.61. Approximately 9,646,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 81,039,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 price objective (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

