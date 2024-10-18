Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 105.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ZPTAF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.39. 33,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.