Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 105.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ZPTAF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.39. 33,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.10.
About Surge Energy
