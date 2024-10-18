Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,282 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 47.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after purchasing an additional 698,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 589,499 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

