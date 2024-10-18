Sweat Economy Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $48.27 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,387,350,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,623,646,461 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

