Sweet Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after buying an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,014,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,445,000 after purchasing an additional 596,589 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHW opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,201 shares of company stock worth $10,362,224. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.