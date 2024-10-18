Swipe (SXP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $160.38 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $160.38 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 620,716,319 coins and its circulating supply is 620,716,611 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

