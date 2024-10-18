Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.95.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $56.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

