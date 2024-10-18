Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Stephens

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,284.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,762,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,597,000 after purchasing an additional 491,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 181.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,343,000 after purchasing an additional 838,932 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,145,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,025,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $19,434,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

