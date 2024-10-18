T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $222.73. The company has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

