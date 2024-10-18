Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TLO opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. Talon Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

In other Talon Metals news, insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,333,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,220. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

