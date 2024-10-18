Tamboran Resources’ (TBN) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TBN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:TBN opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Tamboran Resources has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, major shareholder Bryan Sheffield acquired 12,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $249,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,217,768.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBN. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tamboran Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tamboran Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,750,000.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

