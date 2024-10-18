Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,847 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 2.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET opened at $407.31 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.60. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

