Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.83 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 2.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $310.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 585.55, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.87 and its 200-day moving average is $308.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.17 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

