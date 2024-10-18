Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SoFi Select 500 ETF worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 29,264,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,375 shares during the last quarter.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SoFi Select 500 ETF stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

