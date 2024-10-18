Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 246,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,552,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after buying an additional 564,109 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 271,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

