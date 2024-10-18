Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,746 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

