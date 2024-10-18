Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HESM opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.51. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.6677 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.81%.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $444,268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

