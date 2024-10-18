Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,283.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,065.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,030.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,758.33. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

