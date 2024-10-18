TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 1,412,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,047,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,348 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,429,000 after buying an additional 1,144,087 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,954,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 825,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 4,931.0% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 805,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 789,298 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

