Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Stock Price Up 18% – Here’s What Happened

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 5,612,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,814,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

