Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $517.61 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001007 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000536 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,707,943,334,966 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terraclassic.co.uk. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

