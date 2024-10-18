Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $517.61 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001007 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,707,943,334,966 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terraclassic.co.uk. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.