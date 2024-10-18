Terra Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.76 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $259.51 million and $25.76 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

