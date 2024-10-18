Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,256,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $328,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 44,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.54. 20,876,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,205,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

