Textron (NYSE:TXT) PT Lowered to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Get Textron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $90.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Textron has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Textron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $922,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.