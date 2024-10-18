Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $690.24 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $690.24 million and $16.06 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000535 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,027,981,803 coins and its circulating supply is 1,007,455,239 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.