The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

SKIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $205.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.46 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 40,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $43,686.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,921,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,395,510.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 349,616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 370,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

