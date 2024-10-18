The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9,626.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after buying an additional 1,015,542 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.88.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

